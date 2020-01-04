Netflix Tease 29 Original Films Coming This Year

PA

Netflix officially bossed 2019 with their original movies, and now the popular streaming service is teasing another 29 original films for 2020.

Netflix shared the news over a long Twitter thread teasing several different films; from a Taylor Swift documentary and a new Tyler Perry thriller, to sequels for both The Kissing Booth and To All The Boys I Have Loved.

There’s even a movie produced by President Barack Obama and wife Michelle called Crip Camp.

In the tweet by Netflix, they give a mini description of the movie that reads:

Down the road from Woodstock in the 70s, a revolution blossomed at a ramshackle summer camp for teens with disabilities, transforming their lives & igniting a movement.

CRIP CAMP: Down the road from Woodstock in the 70s, a revolution blossomed at a ramshackle summer camp for teens with disabilities, transforming their lives & igniting a movement. Directed by Nicole Newnham & Jim LeBrecht, exec produced by President Barack Obama & Michelle Obama. — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) January 3, 2020

In the thread 31 tweets, the most popular one was about Taylor Swift documentary which will be called Miss Americana. It had 19,000 likes and almost 4,000 retweet.

The tweet says:

MISS AMERICANA: From director Lana Wilson, a raw and emotionally revealing look at Taylor Swift; following one of the most iconic artists of our time as she learns to embrace her role not only as a songwriter and performer, but as a woman harnessing the full power of her voice.

Interesting. Moving swiftly on (see what I did there?), the other movies set to come out sound pretty good with big names like Amanda Seyfried, Amy Adams, Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams, Meryl Streep and even James Cordon – who seems to be just everywhere at the moment.

The final tweet teases there may be even more being released by the popular streaming network as they say to their 226,000 Netflix Film twitter followers that these 29 films are ‘just a taste of what’s coming in 2020’.

One of the first films to come out on the list is Tyler Perry’s A Fall From Grace which is being released January 17.

The film is the first collaboration with Netflix for Perry, and will be the first film he’s released since opening his very own movie studios.

The thriller sees Grace Waters, played by Crystal Fox, fall in love after divorcing from her ex-husband. But her new love Shannon, played by Mehcad Brooks, isn’t quite the man she believed he was.

While many of the films listed are yet to have a trailer, A Fall From Grace’s was dropped just yesterday, January 3.

You can see the trailer here:

I’m not sure about you, but I’m about to cancel all social plans for this year so I can still and wait for these to come out.

