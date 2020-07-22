unilad
Netflix Teases First Look At Lucifer’s Upcoming Season 5 Flashback Episode

by : Emily Brown on : 22 Jul 2020 11:18
Netflix has teased Lucifer fans with a first look at the upcoming flashback episode, which will see the fallen angel revisit his first ever case. 

Season five of the beloved series is set to drop in two parts, with the first arriving on Netflix on August 21 and the second dropping later due to a halt in filming following the coronavirus outbreak.

However, it’s already been more than a year since season four was made available on the streaming site, so while the return of Lucifer seems so close, fans will no doubt feel that August 21 is still so far.

Netflix has been kind enough to keep fans going with snippets of Lucifer news in recent weeks, including the exciting confirmation of season six, with the latest revelation including details about season five, episode four.

The episode, titled ‘It Never Ends Well for the Chicken’ will be noir-themed, with first-look shots showing the cast in black and white. It will focus on what happened when Lucifer (Tom Ellis) visited Los Angeles in the 1940s as well as diving into the past of Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt).

See the pictures here:

Co-showrunner Joe Henderson spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the episode, saying:

Whenever you play [with] flashbacks, the question is always, ‘What’s the time frame that can reflect a person?’

What’s nice about noir is it’s detective stories, but Lucifer isn’t a detective yet. So what we’re almost seeing, to a certain extent, is Lucifer’s first case.

There is a case, there is a mystery to solve, but it’s just more filtering our [show’s] language through noir.

Lucifer first look at noir episodeLucifer first look at noir episodeNetflix

Co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich added that Ellis is ‘made for this (noir) style’, and if the first look images are anything to go by it certainly seems the episode will be an interesting new look at Lucifer’s life.

Season five: part one of Lucifer will be available to stream on Netflix from August 21. 

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Film and TV, Lucifer, Netflix, Noir, Now, Season Five, Tom Ellis

    Lucifer reveals the Devil's 'first case' in new photos from season 5's noir episode

 