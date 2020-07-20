Netflix Testing Shuffle Button For When You Don't Know What To Watch PA Images/Chabz_Classic

Netflix is taking the stress out of decision-making for its indecisive customers by testing a new shuffle button that chooses a title for you.

The streaming service is great when you know exactly what you want to watch, but there is such a thing as too much choice, and Netflix is guilty of it.

I’m sure we’ve all wasted minutes, or even hours, scrolling through the thumbnails on Netflix, hoping something will stand out before finally giving up and hitting play on Friends for the 1,000th time, but those days might soon be behind us.

Some customers may have spotted a ‘shuffle’ button pop up on their accounts recently, and a Netflix spokesperson told the New York Post that the surprising new addition is the second round of testing for the feature, with the first trial rolled out on television shows last year.

As the feature is still being tested, it’s possible it will disappear just as quickly as it arrived. However, Netflix is currently focused on gathering feedback, and considering the ‘shuffle’ feature has been receiving positive reviews, it’s possible it may become a permanent fixture.

One user wrote:

Shout out to @netflix for the shuffle button. Y’all are really helping my indecisive self out.

Another tweeted:

Lol Netflix now has a “shuffle” button. This is something I needed that I didn’t even know I need.

The button is currently appearing for some Netflix users on Android and Fire TVs, though it’s not been rolled out on Apple TV or Amazon Firestick.

The spokesperson said Netflix is working on a variety of products aimed at helping users find and discover new shows, which will hopefully stop us from falling back into The One Where We End Up Watching Friends Again.