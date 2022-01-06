Netflix Trailer For New Korean Horror Series ‘All Of Us Are Dead’ Is Truly Terrifying

Netflix Asia/YouTube

Netflix has released the first trailer for its upcoming Korean horror series All Of Us Are Dead, and, fair warning, it’s not for the faint-hearted.

The zombie thriller is based on the popular webtoon Now At Our School, and takes place in a high school that becomes overrun with zombies, with students forced to decide whether to hide, flee or fight.

‘Zombies have overrun our school. Will you escape, die or unite to survive?’ Netflix teases in the description of the trailer, which features hoards of the undead dressed in school uniforms as terrified students fight for their survival. Unfortunately for the students, the zombies in question have more in common with the scary swarms in World War Z than the easy targets of The Walking Dead.

The series features a young ensemble cast, starring Yoon Chan-young, Park Ji-hoo, and Jo Yi-hyun, and was written by Lee Jae-Gyu.

If Squid Games was your introduction to the world of gory Korean entertainment, believe me, you haven’t seen anything yet. South Korea is responsible for some of the bloodiest, most brutal films and series out there, from classics like Oldboy to modern zombie epics like Train To Busan and Kingdom.

Judging by this trailer, All Of Us Are Dead looks set to live up to those names, but we’ll see for ourselves when the series drops on Netflix on January 28.