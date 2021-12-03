Netflix Turning Story Of Grandma Who Invited Stranger To Thanksgiving Into Movie

@Jamalhinton12/Twitter/Alamy

An accidental text to a wrong number that sparked a viral Thanksgiving tradition between an Arizona grandma and a high school senior is set to be made into a Netflix movie.

You’ve probably heard by now about Jamal Hinton’s unlikely friendship with Wanda Dench, which began after Dench sent a text message meant for her grandson inviting him to Thanksgiving dinner to the wrong number.

Advert 10

Hinton replied to the text, asking ‘Can I still get a plate tho?’ with Dench more than happy to oblige, messaging back, ‘Of course you can. That’s what grandma’s do … Feed everyone.’

The pair clearly hit it off, and for the past six years Hinton has spent every Thanksgiving with her, bringing his girlfriend along in recent years and comforting Dench after her husband Laurie died last year of COVID-19.

Each year, Hinton shares a selfie with Dench to his 129,000 Twitter followers, with the tradition gaining plenty of attention on social media.

Advert 10

Now, even more of the world is set to be made aware of the heartwarming pairing, with Netflix announcing The Thanksgiving Text – a feature film based on the true story.

@jamalhinton12/Instagram

The film is still in its early stages, with a director and cast yet to be confirmed, Variety reports, but it’s already been approved by Hinton and Dench themselves, who issued a statement lending their backing to the movie.

‘We are excited to share our story with the world. We hope it inspires more people to reach out and make connections that they wouldn’t ordinarily make,’ they said. ‘We are so blessed to find a genuine friendship brought together by God from a mistaken text message.’

Advert 10