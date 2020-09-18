Netflix Users Spent 1.6 Billion Minutes Watching Lucifer In One Week Netflix

Netflix users spent a staggering 1.6 billion minutes watching fantasy drama Lucifer in the space of just one week.

The first part of season five landed August 21, and quickly proved wildly popular, catapulting the show to the Number one spot in Nielsen’s streaming top 10 rankings.

The ranking – which measures all episodes of a show, not just new ones during the course of a week – saw Lucifer rise to first place for the week of August 17 to 23, overtaking The Umbrella Academy, which had been ranked as number one for the previous two weeks.

Lucifer is also ranked first in Netflix’s own top 10 list for August 22 and 23

The IMDb synopsis reads:

Lucifer Morningstar has decided he’s had enough of being the dutiful servant in Hell and decides to spend some time on Earth to better understand humanity. He settles in Los Angeles – the City of Angels.

The fifth season of the show currently holds an 80% critic rating score on Rotten Tomatoes , and an 88% audience score. Critics are saying: ‘Lucifer’s final season may not earn it any new converts, but by balancing character development with the show’s unique brand of levity it’s bound to satisfy fans.’

Lucifer initially aired on Fox in 2016. However, much to the loyal fanbase’s dismay, it was cut short after three seasons. Netflix then snapped it up, which has since proven to be a very wise decision on their part.

Last month, star of the show Tom Ellis revealed the team had been ‘agonisingly close’ to wrapping up the fifth season when filming for the finale was disrupted due to the ongoing pandemic.

Speaking with Da Man, Ellis – who has been quarantining in LA with his wife – said it will be ‘challenging to say the least’ to resume production once it ramps up again. ‘Film sets are usually a hive of activity with people constantly making adjustments and last-minute tweaks in small, confined spaces,’ he said, adding: ‘Now, with the restrictions, everyone has to take their turn to do their job, so it’s going to have a big knock on effect to how much we can physically shoot in a day.’

TV Line has since reported that production will resume from Thursday September 24, with priority given to finishing up the season five finale, before beginning work on the upcoming sixth and final season.

You can stream Lucifer on Netflix now.

