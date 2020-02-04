Netflix Viewers All Have Same Question After Watching Final Scene Of The Stranger

Warning: Contains Spoilers

Netflix’s dramatic new series The Stranger takes viewers on a rollercoaster full of twists and turns, and after successfully bingeing the entire season fans have been left all wondering the same thing.

The series is based on Harlan Coben’s novel of the same name, and though it only dropped on the streaming service on Friday, January 31, an impressive number of people have already managed to watch all eight, hour-long episodes.

The first weekend of February was obviously a lazy one for a lot of the UK’s Netflix subscribers.

The Stranger follows the story of Adam Price (Richard Armitage), whose life is turned upside down when a mysterious woman, a.k.a. a stranger (Hannah John-Kamen), reveals his wife has been lying to him for years.

What follows is a tale full of even more deception and shocking revelations, as Adam desperately tries to get to the bottom of the mystery that is his home life.

(Another warning – spoilers ahead) The series comes to a close with a flash-forward, showing detective Johanna Griffin (Siobhan Finneran) standing next to Adam while they watch his son play football.

The scene takes place six months after Adam discovers his wife’s dead body and shoots her killer, Tripp (Shaun Dooley). We learn the detective helped Adam cover up the murder before framing John Katz (Paul Kaye), who had also killed Johanna’s best friend, Heidi (Jennifer Saunders).

Johanna assures Adam she doesn’t regret helping him, and the father acknowledges the irony that their secret is the result of being pursued by a woman who believed telling the truth was the right thing to do.

As Adam struggles with his conscience, fans have been left questioning whether The Stranger will return for another season, in which the father may come clean about the murder of Tripp.

Though another season would evidently be welcomed by fans, writer Coben has implied viewers shouldn’t hold their breath.

Speaking to the Radio Times about the possibility of a comeback, he said:

It’s not our plan. Our plan is to give you one great, great season.

Harlan is also responsible for the dramatic Netflix series Safe, which stars Dexter’s Michael C. Hall and, again, only lasts for one series.

The author is clearly a fan of leaving fans wanting more, so while we might not see Adam back in action, we can hold out hope that Harlan will continue to produce intriguing stories for us to binge our way through.