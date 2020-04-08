Netflix Viewers Can’t Sleep After Watching The Platform

Move over, Tiger King: Netflix viewers can’t stop thinking about The Platform. ‘If you regularly sleep or eat, prepare to be terrified.’

The Spanish sci-fi horror film was recently added to the streaming platform and made an almost-immediate impression. It premiered earlier last year at the Toronto International Film Festival – securing a distribution deal with Netflix as well as being awarded the People’s Choice Award for Midnight Madness.

From the audience reaction alone, it appears the movie isn’t for the faint of heart. One viewer wrote online: ‘I’ve never seen something so f*cked in my entire life.’

The official synopsis for The Platform reads: ‘A slab of food descends floor by floor in a prison. The inmates above eat heartily, leaving those below starving and desperate. A rebellion is imminent.’

Far and wide, the consensus on the film is clear: it’s f*cked up. One thing to note: it’s been awarded an 18 rating in the UK, which is intriguing enough in itself. However, if you’re not sold already, you need to read these Twitter reactions.

One user wrote: ‘The Platform on Netflix is so f*cked first time I’ve actually felt sick watching a movie.’ Another fan of the film tweeted: ‘Holy sh*t… The Platform has got to be one of the creepiest and most disturbing psychological horror films I’ve ever seen and I don’t easily get bothered by a movie… if you love gore you should watch it.’

The streaming platform has seen a surge of quality horror this month. After you finish The Platform, continue creeping yourself silly with The Witch and Train To Busan (then, if you need to unwind, check out Nicolas Cage’s ultra-bad The Wicker Man).

The Platform is available to stream on Netflix now.

