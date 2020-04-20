Netflix Viewers Have Questions For Kelz From Too Hot To Handle Netflix

If you haven’t sat down and indulged in Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle yet, first of all – what are you doing with your life? And, second of all be prepared to have the Love Island-shaped hole in your life filled with satisfyingly raunchy trash.

For those who aren’t in the loop, the series takes a group of sexy singles, who look like they’ve been carved out by the Gods, and throws them ‘on the shores of paradise’, where temptation and strength of character are key.

While shows like Love Island and Ex On The Beach are pretty much designed in the hopes that their contestants will get freaky beneath the sheets with one another, that’s where Too Hot To Handle comes in.

The entire premise of the show relies on the sexy singles resisting the urge to get their rocks off with each other, in a bid to win a massive prize fund. The contestants aren’t allowed to kiss, or anything else of that nature, or the prize fund will go down for the entire group.

At first, it sounds pretty easy – until you get into the series and feel like you could cut the sexual tension with a knife, despite being sat at home in your dressing gown.

With that in mind, Kelz – the London-based lothario – has already earned himself some serious will power points, after a raunchy shower incident left him using every inch of his strength to say no.

In any ordinary dating show, after some pretty intense flirting between Francesca and Kelz, the pair would have been playing tonsil tennis within minutes. But, while Francesca was keen to say hell to the money in order to get her man, Kelz had different ideas.

Francesca even hopped out of her own shower and into Kelz in a bid to seduce him, but what did our man do? He kept his eyes on the prize, and my GOD, are we impressed.

Fans quickly took to Twitter to admire the big man’s strength, with some even asking the real-life accountant to take charge of their finances. Same, to be honest.

‘Butt naked with a hun in that shower and didn’t do sh*t because he don’t wanna fumble the bag,’ one viewer wrote. ‘Man, Kelz gotta handle my personal finances.’

Another added: ‘Kelz saw this woman naked in the show and still didn’t fumble the bag. My God, this man needs to the Minister of Finance’.

‘I just hope Kelz get some of the prize money for his self control man,’ a third added.

Fair bloody play, Kelz.

Too Hot To Handle is available to stream on Netflix now.