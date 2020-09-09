Netflix’s Blackpink Documentary Premieres On October 14, 2020 PA Images/blackpinkofficial/Instagram

Netflix has announced a documentary about K-pop group Blackpink, ‘one of the world’s most popular groups’, which will premiere on October 14 this year.

The streaming service made the announcement on its official Twitter account in the early hours of this morning, September 9, while also revealing the name of the new project: BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky.

But that’s not all, because alongside its announcement, Netflix revealed each of the group members – Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé – will also become profile icons on the streaming service when the documentary is released.

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky will follow the group’s recording process, as well as the members’ everyday lives and what it takes to be a K-pop star. The documentary will also feature their performance at last year’s Coachella festival.

The film will feature exclusive interviews with Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé, as well as never-before-seen footage of the group, who are managed by South Korea’s YG Entertainment.

Blackpink also took to social media to confirm the existence of the upcoming project, sharing with their 28.5 million fans on Instagram. ‘BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky and BLACKPINK profile icons launch globally on @Netflix October 14,’ they wrote

News of the documentary won’t come as too much of a surprise to die-hard fans, after Netflix teased the possibility of a Blackpink project in February this year.

Replying to a fan’s speculation at the time, the streaming service wrote: ‘We currently don’t have any info on when that’ll be released. Make sure to follow our social handle for updates though!’

The upcoming documentary is directed by Caroline Suh, the creator behind Netflix’s Salt Fat Acid Heat, and produced by Radical Media. The executive producers are Jon Kamen, David Sirulnick and Zara Duffy for RadicalMedia, with Cara Mones as the producer.

