Netflix's Bridgerton Watched By 63 Million Households In Four Weeks Netflix

Bridgerton has managed to entertain many people over the festive period, and Netflix has now released the impressive statistics that showcase its success.

Shonda Rhimes’ Bridgerton uses a period drama setting alongside a Gossip Girl plot device. Safe to say that this setup, alongside a talented cast that includes Julie Andrews, has proved to be a hit, as the series has been watched by 63 million households. This achievement has made the series the fifth-largest Netflix original series launch of all time, and it has charted in the top 10 most popular programmes in 76 countries.

The show has also achieved critical acclaim and has a score of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. With this in mind, it seems that the programme is a hit with viewers and critics.

It is worth noting that the figures that are collected by Netflix are done in a different way to traditional television networks. The show is considered viewed if it is streamed for two minutes. This means that 63 million people may not have become invested in the series – or even the first episode.

Despite the figures being recorded in a different way to some of its competition, it seems that plenty of people are enjoying Bridgerton, which follows protagonist Daphne Bridgerton as she navigates Regency London’s marriage market.

Bridgerton was not the only success for Netflix over the festive period. The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl spinoff, We Can Be Heroes, by writer and director Robert Rodriguez, managed to reach 44 million homes.

It seems Netflix has plenty of success to celebrate in 2021.