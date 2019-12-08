Netflix’s Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Will Return On January 24 2020

Netflix

Praise the Dark Lord! Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will return to Netflix on January 24, 2020 – and the teenage witch is heading to Hell.

The second season (which will kick off with ‘part three’ as the first season is made up of two parts) will hit the streaming platform next year.

A new teaser trailer for the Archie Comics spin-off show was shared at Argentina Comic Con along with the release date.

Check out the announcement of the second season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina below:

The first season capped off with Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) defeating her father Lucifer Morningstar/The Dark Lord (Luke Cook) – however, he’s trapped in the human body of her boyfriend, Nick Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood), who’s been banished to eternal damnation under Madam Satan’s (Michelle Gomez) supervision.

As such, Sabrina will be working to get her boyfriend back throughout the second season. The teenage witch will also face a new challenger – Prince of Hell Caliban.

The official synopsis for the second season reads:

Part Three finds Sabrina reeling from the harrowing events of Part Two. Though she defeated her father Lucifer, the Dark Lord remains trapped within the human prison of her beloved boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch. Sabrina can’t live with herself, knowing that Nick made the ultimate sacrifice and is suffering, burning in Hell under Madam Satan’s watchful eye. So with an assist from her mortal friends, ‘The Fright Club’ (consisting of Harvey, Rosalind, and Theo), Sabrina makes it her mission to free him from eternal damnation and bring him back into her arms.

All major cast members are set to return, including Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka), Zelda (Miranda Otto), Hilda (Lucy Davis), Ambrose (Chance Perdomo), Harvey (Ross Lynch), Prudence (Tati Gabrielle), Roz (Jazz Sinclair), Theo (Lachlan Watson), Agatha (Adeline Rudolph) and Dorcas (Abigail Cowen).

A further season has also been confirmed, if you weren’t bewitched already.

Both part one and two of the first season hold high ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, with the former sitting at 91% and the latter sitting at 81%.

The Atlantic‘s Sophie Gilbert wrote: ‘Chilling Adventures ends up being a surprisingly complex interrogation of power, aware both of the necessity of women claiming it and of the consequences that usually follow when that power is used for revenge.’

Rolling Stone‘s Rob Sheffield wrote: ‘This Netflix I-love-you-but-I’ve-chosen-darkness YA scream is more than just a great high-school horror trip. It proudly carries on 50 years of teenage witch tradition.’

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will return to Netflix on January 24, 2020.

