Netflix’s Chilling New True Crime Series The Innocence Files Drops Today

If you are looking for a compelling and important documentary series that explores grave miscarriages of justice within the US legal system, Netflix has just the thing.

The Innocence Files examines the cases of eight wrongfully convicted people across nine gripping episodes: Kennedy Brewer, Levon Brooks, Keith Harward, Franky Carrillo, Thomas Haynesworth, Chester Hollman II, Kenneth Wyniemko and Alfred Dewayne Brown.

Following the work of those involved with The Innocence Project, this Netflix series provides a fascinating insight into what actually goes into proving an individual’s innocence when faced with overwhelming obstacles.

This powerful series is divided into three distinct parts – The Evidence, The Witness and The Prosecution – and delves into the personal stories of those whose lives have been ripped apart by wrongful convictions.

One such story is that of Levon Brooks, a man who was convicted for the sexual assault and murder of a three-year-old child, despite having had a watertight alibi.

Another case is that of Kenneth Wyniemko, a man who was sentenced to 40 to 60 years behind bars for rape. The victim had identified Wyniemko as her attacker, but said she hadn’t been able to see the rapist clearly.

According to Netflix:

These stories expose difficult truths about the state of America’s deeply flawed criminal justice system, while showing when the innocent are convicted, it is not just one life that is irreparably damaged forever: families, victims of crime and trust in the system are also broken in the process.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.