Netflix's Chilling True Crime Docuseries The Vanishing At The Cecil Hotel Is Out Today

Netflix’s new true crime docuseries which looks at the mysterious death of Elisa Lam drops today, February 10.

21-year-old Lam stayed at the hotel in 2013 and mysteriously disappeared. Weeks after her dissappearence, her body was found in the hotel’s rooftop water tank. Several years on, it’s still unknown what exactly happened to the young woman.

Lam’s death isn’t the only death linked to the Cecil Hotel, though – the Los Angeles-based hotel has been a hotspot for strange deaths, murders and serial killers since opening in 1927

Check out the trailer here:

A synopsis for the new docuseries given by The Upcoming reads, ‘Split over four hour-long episodes, The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel operates as any other by-the-numbers Netflix documentary: it recounts the investigation with a selection of soundbites delivered by a cast of talking heads, accompanied by dramatic recreations and archive footage.’

There are high hopes for the new series with executive producer and director Joe Berlinger having worked on it. Berlinger was also behind hit Netflix shows Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes and the Paradise Lost trilogy.

Netflix

Speaking about The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, Berlinger said to Variety:

As a true crime documentarian, I was fascinated in 2013 when the elevator video of Elisa Lam went viral and legions of amateur detectives used the internet to try to solve the mystery of what happened to her, a 21-year-old Canadian tourist on her first trip to Los Angeles.

He continued, ‘My past projects have leaned into individual crimes and criminals, but I have never explored the role a particular location has played in creating an environment in which multiple crimes seemingly take place over and over again. The fact that Elisa disappeared in a location that has a multi-decade history of crimes is what made her case fascinating to me.’

Netflix

Film and TV producer Justin Wilkes, who also worked on The Ted Bundy Tapes, spoke of his excitement of having worked with Berlinger again.

He said to Variety, ‘I’m thrilled to be working with Joe again […]. Throughout the series, we’ll explore infamous locations that end up becoming accomplices to the crimes themselves and The Cecil Hotel, with its storied history shrouded in mystery and notoriety, felt like the right locale for our first exploration.’

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel is available to watch on Netflix now.