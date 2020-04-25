Netflix’s Extraction Has Massive Body Count Russo Brothers Could Barely Keep Track Of
Extraction features Chris Hemsworth breaking a man’s neck with another man’s legs. That’s just one of countless kills the Russo brothers struggled to keep track of.
Netflix’s latest action-packed bonanza, forged by the Avengers: Endgame directors’ production company, is the ultimate shoot-punch-bang-wallop movie. Leave your desire for a story at the door, stay for a stream of brutal, head-splatting violence.
Directed by former MCU stuntman Sam Hargrave and written by Joe Russo, the pair orchestrate a body count that easily reaches the triple-digits, going toe-to-toe with the John Wick series which boasts a total of 299 across all three films. After piecing together that level of ‘carnage’, they’re quite happy with the end result.
Joe and Anthony Russo recently appeared on CinemaBlend’s podcast ReelBlend to promote the new film – unsurprisingly, the body count came up in conversation.
Joe explained:
For us, it’s certainly a hyper-adrenalised story. And that’s what we liked. We wanted something super aggressive. It’s about a corrupt patriarchy and this damaged character. And so we really wanted to put him in a pressure cooker, an intense situation and a heightened level of action.
Everyone keeps track [of a movie’s body count]. I think there was something called The Carnage Document that they would [use to] keep track of everything that happened in the film. I can’t remember who was keeping track of it, or where it went, but I know it came across in my emails at one point.
The movie follows Chris Rake (Hemsworth), a black market mercenary who literally kills a man with a rake. While battling his own demons, he takes on an extraction (wink) job, with the goal of rescuing Ovi (Rudhraksh Jaiswal) from gangsters in Bangladesh. Obviously, the mission goes haywire quite quickly.
Forget the biggest movie on the planet – Hemsworth described Extraction as ‘by far the most exhausting shoot’ he’s ever experienced. For evidence of this claim, keep your eyes peeled for the film’s centrepiece moment: a 12-minute one-take action sequence that features a car chase, gun battles and knife fights.
It’s achieved a 62% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. While some critics (myself included) remain unconvinced of its storytelling chops, the choreography is pretty undeniable – if you’re hooked on Warzone at the moment, you’ll get a kick out of this – it’s a video game mission brought to life.
Forbes‘ Paul Tassi astutely described it as a ‘stellar action film that channels the best aspects of properties from John Wick to Call of Duty‘. London Evening Standard’s Charlotte O’Sullivan also wrote: ‘Extraction made me laugh and cry. Right here, right now, it’s manna from the gods.’
Extraction is available to watch on Netflix now.
