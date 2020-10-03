Netflix’s First Reality Show With Deaf Cast Drops This Week
There’s a new reality show on the Netflix block, except it’s a little different to the shows we’re used to seeing.
Deaf U follows a group of deaf university students, as they navigate their way through the trials and tribulations of college, from dating to friendships to studying, from a perspective which has rarely been showcased before.
The addictive never-seen-before series is set to land on the streaming service on Friday, October 9, and it’s certainly not one to be missed.
Check out the official trailer here:
It looks nothing short of incredible.
Deaf U’s official synopsis reads:
Deaf U is a coming-of-age reality series following a tight-knit group of Deaf students at Gallaudet University, a renowned private college for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, in Washington, D.C.
As the group of friends navigate the high, lows, and hookups of college life together, their stories offer an unprecedented, unfiltered, and often unexpected look inside Deaf community. From executive producer Nyle DiMarco.
The docuseries is produced by deaf activist, model and actor Nyle DiMarco, and is designed to ‘show deaf people as humans, from all walks of life,’ and allow people to see them, before their disability.
It follows nine students who are attending Gallaudet University in Washington D.C., which is a private college for people who are deaf or hard of hearing.
Deaf U is set to land on Netflix on Friday, October 9, 2020.
