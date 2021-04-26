Netflix’s Incredible Two Distant Strangers Wins Oscar

Netflix

Netflix’s Two Distant Strangers has won the Oscar for Best Live-Action Short Film.

When it comes to the Academy Awards, the masses get interested in the top-billing movies and stars; whether it’s your Joker of the year, your Best Picture frontrunner or your long overdue actor finally getting recognition. If you were to ask your everyday person, do you think they’d be able to name the short film nominees?

This is no way a disservice to the filmmakers; rather, it’s a shame these small, blistering features rarely hit the mainstream consciousness. Fortunately, Netflix is the perfect platform to encourage an off-the-cuff 30-minute viewing, and Two Distant Strangers has rightly won on the night.

The film, directed by Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe, beat Feeling Through, The Letter Room, The Present and White Eye.

It follows Carter (Joey Bada$$), a young Black man who’s trying to get home to his dog after spending the night with Perri (Zaria). However, when he steps out the door and smokes a cigarette, he has a deadly run-in with a white police officer (Andrew Howard). Then, he wakes up back in bed – the day has restarted, and he has to experience his own injustice again, again and again.

In the wake of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor’s deaths, the duo told The Guardian: ‘You as a Black American go through this cycle of emotions where you’re sad and upset, then you feel hopeless and then you work back to being hopeful. That’s when the thought occurred to me that it felt like living in the worst version of Groundhog Day ever.’

Two Distant Strangers is available to stream on Netflix now.