Netflix's Jurassic Park Spinoff Series Is Coming Out This Month Netflix

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, a brand-new series from the franchise, will hit Netflix this month.

Advert

Jurassic World: Dominion is currently in production, with original icons Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum joining forces with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard following the chaotic conclusion of Fallen Kingdom.

However, with the final chapter of the World saga still in production, you’ll be able sink your teeth into a new cartoon spinoff later this month. This time, we’ll follow a group of six teenagers attending a ‘state-of-the-art adventure camp’ on the opposite side of Isla Nublar, as the events of the 2015 film take place.

Check out the trailer for Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous:

Advert

‘We thought it would be fun. We thought it would be safe. We didn’t realize the horror that would be waiting for us on the island,’ the trailer opens, promising suspenseful, family-friendly thrills.

The official synopsis for Camp Cretaceous reads:

When the events of the film unfold and dinosaurs are unleashed across the island, each kid realizes their very survival rests on the shoulders of themselves and their fellow campers. Unable to reach the outside world, our six teens will go from strangers to friends to family as they band together to survive the dinosaurs and uncover hidden secrets so deep they threaten the world itself.

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Netflix

The DreamWorks Animation show, exec-produced by Steven Spielberg and Colin Treverrow, also stars Westworld‘s Paul-Mikél Williams and You‘s Jenna Ortega.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous hits Netflix on September 18. You can satisfy your dino-craving with Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – all of which are available to stream on the platform.