Netflix’s Korean Zombie Show Kingdom Returns In March 2020

Season two of Netflix’s Korean zombie thriller Kingdom is set to land on the streaming service in March next year.

The zombie period drama is based on the Korean webcomic Land of the Gods, by author Kim Eun-hee, who went on to write the Netflix series, adapting her webcomic to the mainstream.

Since its release in January, Kingdom has become a hit with Netflix subscribers who’ve begged the streaming service to deliver a second season.

Now, filming for the second instalment has officially begun and in just five short months it should land on Netflix for all our bingeing needs.

The show’s main cast includes Joo Ji Hoon, Bae Doo Na, Ryu Seung Ryong, who all attended script reading for the second season earlier this month, according to reports in the Express.

They were joined by Park Byung Eun, Kim Tae Hoon, and others who will be playing new characters for the upcoming season.

Like season one, the second instalment will be directed by Kim Seong-hun, so viewers can look forward to the same incredible standard of cinematography, storytelling and beautiful design.

The first series was set during the medieval period and saw a brave but foolish prince who go on a suicidal mission to investigate a sudden outbreak of the walking dead.

Kingdom successfully capitalised on South Korea’s love of costume dramas and recent enthusiasm with zombies by contrasting popular period dramas with horrific and bloody undead carnage. The season even received an enthusiastic 89% on Rotten Tomatoes, proving it was quite the hit among viewers.

Production on season two was expected to begin in February and finish in June this year, according to the Korean Film Council.

Watch the season one trailer below:

The synopsis for Kingdom reads:

In a kingdom defeated by corruption and famine, a mysterious rumour of the king’s death spreads, as does a strange plague that renders the infected immune to death and hungry for flesh. The crown prince, fallen victim to a conspiracy, sets out on a journey to unveil the evil scheme and save his people.

Season two will continue to see the crown prince fighting to save his country.

Kingdom season two is set to land on Netflix in March 2020.

