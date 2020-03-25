Netflix's Love Is Blind Now Casting Single People For Season 2 Netflix

The frankly bonkers but irresistible dating show Love Is Blind is casting for its second season.

Advert

The news only broke on Tuesday, March 24, that Netflix was filming a second and third season, so it’s no surprise the production ball is already rolling.

However, before you start typing out your life story as to why you should be cast for the show, it seems producers are currently only looking for US residents to apply. You also have to be single, obviously.

Love Is Blind Netflix

For those still keen to go for it, the in-depth process firstly asks you to confirm you’re over the age of 21, before having to go through a whopping 48 questions to complete the rest of the application.

Advert

There’s an array of questions; from your typical ones asking your name, age and so on, to having to explain why you think you’re a ‘catch’ and what three qualities you look for in a potential partner.

You even have to include references for yourself. Just like a job application, I know!

love is blind pods Netflix

While it appears to be an rather lengthy process, those who have so far made it to the end of the show have definitely hit the jackpot – even if they didn’t end up finding love.

For example, season one cast member Giannina Gibelli now boasts an impressive 1.4 million followers on Instagram while (spoiler!) happily married couple Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton have a huge 3.4 million social media following between them. Jeez.

Jessica Love Is Blind Netflix

While the show was hugely popular, it did receive some backlash after many viewers commented on the fact that all the contestants were attractive, and therefore potentially defeating the object of the so-called study.

With this in mind, maybe those casting the next season will actively try to be more diverse in the contestants’ appearances.

Advert

If you’re interesting in applying, you can do so here.