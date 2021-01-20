unilad
Netflix’s Lupin Confirmed For Second Series

by : Emily Brown on : 20 Jan 2021 07:45
Netflix's Lupin Confirmed For Second Series

Netflix hit the ground running this year with the release of its new heist drama Lupin, and anyone who’s already binged the series will be glad to know there’s another one on the way. 

Inspired by adventure stories about master thief Arsène Lupin, the drama arrived on Netflix on January 8 and proved a hit with fans, making it into the streaming service’s top 10 titles and scoring 94% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Lupin stars Omar Sy as a Senegalese Frenchman named Assane Diop, who adopts the persona of Lupin while investigating a conspiracy that seemed to have led to his father’s suicide.

French actress Ludivine Sagnier stars alongside Sy as his character’s ex-wife Claire, who is pulled into the drama as it culminates in the season one finale that sees Assane travel to Étretat, France, with Claire and their 14-year-old son Raoul.

After five episodes, Netflix left viewers hanging with two big revelations in the final instalment. However, the streamer has assured that Assane will be back as the closing credits confirm: ‘Another part is coming.’

Within the first 28 days of its release, Lupin is projected to reach 70 million households, so given the success of part one it makes sense that Netflix would deliver another season.

Sy celebrated the news on Twitter, writing:

70 millions, that’s insane!!

So proud that Lupin is the first French Netflix Original series to be so successful internationally!

That wouldn’t have been possible without you.

Thank you all.

No official release date has yet been set for the return of Lupin, but it’s likely that we’ll see Sy back in character later this year.

Lupin series one is available to stream on Netflix now. 

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

