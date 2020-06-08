Netflix’s New Action Thriller Released This Weekend Has 0% On Rotten Tomatoes

new netflix thriller the last day of american crime has rotten score 1 Netflix

A Netflix film released over the weekend has received a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics slamming it as an ‘offensive eyesore’ which should have a trigger warning for its violent scenes of police brutality.

The Last Days of American Crime, which debuted on the streaming service on Friday, June 5, has been dubbed ‘rotten’ by every single critic who has reviewed the film so far – a number which currently stands at 18.

The audience score isn’t much better either, with the film currently sitting on a measly 21% and more than one person describing it as the ‘worst movie ever’. Basically it was not a hit, with critics or with viewers.

The film is based on a graphic novel of the same name, created by Rick Remender and Greg Tocchini, and takes place in a not-so-distant future, where the US government plans to launch a radio signal that can jam all notions of crime in the minds of citizens.

This therefore makes it impossible for anyone to knowingly commit any illegal act, with the official synopsis stating: ‘As a final response to terrorism and crime, the US government plans to broadcast a signal making it impossible for anyone to knowingly commit unlawful acts.’

The synopsis continues:

Graham Bricke (Edgar Ramírez), a career criminal who was never able to hit the big score, teams up with famous gangster progeny Kevin Cash (Michael C. Pitt), and black-market hacker Shelby Dupree (Anna Brewster), to commit the heist of the century and the last crime in American history before the signal goes off.

Last Days Of American Crime Netflix

While the synopsis hints at this being a typical action movie, the reviews tell us otherwise – particularly those from the critics, who let’s just say didn’t hold back.

IndieWire’s review described the film as a ‘brain-dead slog that shambles forward like the zombified husk of the heist movie it wants to be’, adding: ‘[It] is a death march of clichés that offers nothing to look at and even less to consider.’

Similarly, the review from Vulture described it as ‘yet another insipidly sleazy, lizard-brain shoot-’em-up that through its very dullness demonstrates how rote such ghastly fare has become in our culture’. Yikes.

Variety said ‘it’s hard to imagine a movie worse suited to the moment’ than this one, adding: ‘It’s an offensive eyesore in which looting and anarchy are treated as window dressing, law and order come in the find of mind control, and police brutality is so pervasive as to warrant a trigger warning.’

the last days of american crime 3 Netflix

This comment is with regards to the loophole that exists within the film’s plot, that it is actually legal for police to shoot criminals caught in the act – as well as the fact that police officers are able to get implants that make them immune from the signal.

The only reason to do this, of course, is police brutality – although critics say even this isn’t properly spelled out in the film, leaving viewers unable to fully make sense of it because of its many plot holes.

The Last Days of American Crime is available to stream on Netflix now.