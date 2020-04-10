Netflix’s New Dating Show Too Hot To Handle Looks Even More Intense Than Love Is Blind
Let’s face it, we’ve all got a bit more spare time on our hands at the moment to finally get our teeth into some good ol’ Netflix.
With the winter Love Island over and done with, and having safely binge-watched our way through Love Is Blind, there’s a huge dating show hole left in our lives.
Enter: Netflix’s new dating show, Too Hot To Handle, which is set to land on the streaming service next Friday, April 17.
The show is set to see ‘10 hot young singles’ from across the globe, meeting in a heavenly tropical location for what is expected to be ‘the most erotic summer of their lives’. Saucy.
But, all isn’t as it seems.
Yep, the contestants, who have been described as ‘commitment-phobes who love a casual hook up’ will have to abstain from getting down and dirty, or engaging in any heavy petting for the duration of the show, if they want a shot at bagging the $100,000 prize.
Netflix says:
No kissing, no heavy petting, and no self-gratification of any kind. With every slip, the prize money goes down.
In this luxury no-bone zone, will the serial singletons be able to form deeper emotional connections? Or will the temptation simply be too hot to handle?
Yikes. It doesn’t stop there either, because if ANY one of the contestants slips up, the entire group is affected by their raunchy actions.
With a cast that includes the likes of former America’s Top Model contestants, how will they resist?
Too Hot To Handle is set to land on Netflix on Friday, April 17.
