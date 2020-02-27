Netflix’s New Horror Film Dubbed ‘Most Disturbing Ever’ Over ‘Trippy’ Special Effects

Netflix has stepped up its horror game by adding the ‘f*cked up’ film Girl On The Third Floor to its collection.

Advert

The disturbing movie was initially released last year, but much to the delight of horror fans it is now available to watch on the streaming service.

At the time of writing, February 27, Girl On The Third Floor is ranked number two in Netflix’s movie collection, suggesting subscribers are wasting no time in getting their freak-out on.

The movie follows the story of Don Koch, a husband who tries to start fresh by renovating a run-down Victorian mansion for his family. Needless to say, though, it isn’t long before Don realises all is not as it seems in his new home.

Advert

The husband faces a number of hurdles throughout the project, including your everyday problems such as bursting pipes and rotting walls, as well as some more disturbing ones, like questionable slime – which has been repeatedly likened to semen – leaking from various places. He’s also met with a host of supernatural elements.

The protagonist is played by wrestler CM Punk, also known as Phillip Brooks, and the film is written and directed by Travis Stevens.

A number of Twitter users have shared their thoughts on the film since it dropped on Netflix, and the consensus is in: it’s entirely disturbing, not least because of the semen-like special effects.

One viewer wrote:

“Girl on the third floor” is trippy and those are the type of movies I LOVE!

Another commented:

We watched The Girl On The Third Floor last night & I just canny [sic] stop thinking about how much semen was involved in the film.

Advert

A third tweeted:

‘The Girl On The Third Floor’ has now become the most disturbing film I’ve ever watched

Girl On The Third Floor is made even more creepy by the fact Stevens’ script is based on the same house the movie was filmed in. The house is rumoured to be haunted in real life, so the director utilised the claims for added creepiness.

According to Bloody Disgusting, the house used in the film was built in Frankfort, Illinois, in the early 1900s and is rumoured to have once been a brothel, where multiple deaths occurred.

New Netflix horror girl on the third floor Netflix

The most popular lore suggests the house is haunted by the ghosts of two girls; one a young English immigrant who died from illness, and the other a young girl mistaken for a sex worker and murdered. Both deaths were said to have taken place in the same third-floor bedroom – hence, the ‘Girl On The Third Floor‘.

It’s unclear whether the real-life house leaks as much ominous goo as it does in the film, but Stevens is obviously happy to let viewers’ imaginations run wild in that area.

Advert

Girl On The Third Floor is available to stream now on Netflix.