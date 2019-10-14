Netflix’s New Thriller About Missing Mother and Daughter Looks Terrifying

Netflix

Netflix’s new thriller, Fractured, has viewers ‘on the edge of their seats’ as it tells the story of a missing mother and daughter.

The psychological thriller was made available on the streaming service on Friday, October 11, and over the weekend many people have been raving about it.

Fractured follows husband and father Ray, played by Avatar’s Sam Worthington, as he conducts a frantic search for his wife Joanne (Lily Rabe) and daughter Peri (Lucy Capri) after they disappear from a hospital.

Ray’s family ended up in hospital after an accident that occurred following a tense Thanksgiving weekend with his in-laws, but the father loses track of them after his daughter is sent for a scan, accompanied by his wife.

The concerned dad is told to wait upstairs, but hours later they’re nowhere to be found. As Ray starts to ask questions, he’s told they were never there in the first place.

Worthington’s character demands answers from the doctors and nurses, and soon becomes convinced the hospital are hiding something.

Netflix describe the film as ‘ominous’ and ‘suspenseful’ and viewers agree, with many taking to social media to praise the film and its big twist ending – don’t worry, there’s no spoilers here.

One person wrote:

Just watched Fractured on Netflix and my jaw is still on the floor at that ending, kept guessing what was actually happening all the way through but did not predict that. a 10/10 film.

Another Netflix user tweeted:

If you’re looking to have some sort of psychological turbulence this night, watch #fractured on Netflix!

A third said the film left them confused, but in a good way:

Fractured is a 10/10 movie on Netflix!! I was on the edge of my seat & confused, in a good way, like the whole time.

The film has dropped just in time for the spooky season, meaning it will make perfect viewing for cold, creepy nights on the run-up to Halloween.

It’s one of a number of new horrors on the streaming service, which has also recently added The Shadow of the Moon and In The Tall Grass, adapted from a novella by Stephen King and his son Joe Hill.

The scary movies continue to arrive throughout October, as later this week the horror Eli will become available, telling the story of a young boy who is undergoing treatment for a rare disease at a ‘secluded clinic’ that becomes a haunted prison.

Rattlesnake, a film about a mother who accepts help from a ‘mysterious woman’ after her daughter is bitten by a rattlesnake, will also join the collection later this month.

It’s certainly a good time to settle down in front of the TV!

Fractured is available to stream on Netflix now.

