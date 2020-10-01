Netflix’s New True Crime Documentary Follows A Woman’s Search For Her Daughter’s Killer

Netflix's New True Crime Doc Follows A Woman's Search For Her Daughter's Killer Netflix

Marisela Escobedo Ortiz’s daughter was murdered in 2008. In a bid to find her daughter’s killer, she put her own life at risk.

Netflix’s new true crime documentary, The Three Deaths of Marisela Escobedo, will be based on Marisela and her efforts to bring her daughter’s murderer to justice.

16-year-old Ruby Frayre was murdered in 12 years ago, but her remains weren’t discovered until a year later.

You can watch the trailer for The Three Deaths of Marisela Escobedo here:

Authorities believed Sergio Rafael Barraza Bocanegra was the culprit behind the teenager’s death. Marisela and her husband managed to track Bocanegra down, and he was later arrested by police.

Despite Bocanegra admitting to carrying out the murder, he was later acquitted due to a lack of evidence.

Bocanegra’s acquittal generated both national and worldwide coverage, and in response to Bocanegra being freed, Marisela began a series of protests in a bid to appeal the decision.

Through her efforts, Bocanegra went on to be sentenced for murder, though he evaded justice and remained a fugitive. Marisela continued to protest in the hopes of finding Bocanegra, but she was tragically murdered in 2010 by an unknown assassin.

The tragedy didn’t stop there, however. Just two days after her death, Marisela’s brother-in-law was found dead in the street after his business was set on fire.

Bocanegra himself died two years later after a supposed run-in with Mexican authorities.

As Netflix puts it, the upcoming ‘examines a mother’s tireless crusade to jail her daughter’s murderer after Mexico’s justice system failed to do so.’

The Three Deaths of Marisela Escobedo debuts on Netflix October 14.