Netflix’s New True Crime Documentary Follows Cyntoia Brown’s Fight For Freedom

Eight months after Cyntoia Brown was released from prison, a new documentary is telling her story for the first time in a six-part series.

Brown served 15 years of a life sentence, handed to her in 2004 for killing a 43-year-old man who picked her up for sex when she was just 16 years old. She was released on August 7, 2019, after being granted clemency.

The upcoming Netflix documentary, Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story, gives viewers an insight into Brown’s life before, during, and after her conviction, and is expected to dive into the violence she faced in her childhood – including both physical and sexual abuse.

According to the trailer, the docuseries – which explores the story behind Brown’s journey and her experience in the US legal system – has apparently been 16 years in the making. ‘In 2004, she was considered a prostitute,’ the narrator says. ‘Today, she would be considered a victim of sexual predators.’

Brown was just 16 years old when she shot and killed 43-year-old Johnny Allen, who had solicited the teenager for sex. At the time, she told police she shot Allen in self-defence because she was scared for her life after Allen became violent, with a young Brown saying in the trailer: ‘I shot him because I thought he was gonna shoot me.’

In spite of this, and in spite of the fact she was a minor and a victim of sex trafficking, Brown was tried as an adult and was ultimately charged with first degree murder and aggravated robbery – after prosecutors successfully argued her real motive was robbery. She was sentenced to life in prison.

Now 32, Brown was granted clemency by Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam on January 7, 2019, following a wave of support from celebrities such as Kim Kardashian West and Rihanna, who had lobbied for the woman’s release using the hashtag #FreeCyntoiaBrown. She was released seven months later.

The upcoming series is expected to document all of this, with Netflix’s official synopsis reading: ‘After 16-year-old Cyntoia Brown is sentenced to life in prison, questions about her past, physiology and the law itself call her guilt into question.’

At one point in the trailer, Brown can be seen sitting down in a courtroom and asking for forgiveness, saying: ‘When I was 16, I did a horrible thing. I do pray that you show me mercy and that you give me a second chance.’

However, according to a statement from Brown, she was not involved in the project in any way. In a post shared on Instagram, she told her followers she had ‘nothing to do with’ the documentary.

She wrote:

While I was still incarcerated, a producer who has old footage of me made a deal with Netflix for an UNAUTHORISED documentary, set to be released soon. My husband and I were as surprised as everyone else when we first heard the news because we did not participate in any way. However, I am currently in the process of sharing my story, in the right way, in full detail, and in a way that depicts and respects the woman I am today. While I pray that this film highlights things wrong in our justice system, I had nothing to do with this documentary.

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story will be premiering on Netflix on April 29.

