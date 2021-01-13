Netflix's New True Crime Docuseries About Window-Crawler Serial Killer Is Out Today Netflix

Netflix’s Night Stalker, a true crime docuseries about infamous serial killer Richard Ramirez, is available to stream now.

Between June 1984 and August 1985, Ramirez carried out a number of grisly murders in Los Angeles and San Francisco, often breaking into victims’ homes through their windows before assaulting, raping, torturing and killing them.

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer looks at the investigation into the monster’s crime spree, which saw the deaths of at least 14 people between the ages of six and 82.

Check out the trailer for the docuseries below:

Directed by Tiller Russell, the four-part docuseries uses first-person interviews and archival footage to give the ‘definitive telling of this iconic L.A. real-life horror story, painting a portrait of how it felt to live in fear at a time when absolutely anyone could be the Night Stalker’s next victim’.

The official synopsis reads, ‘In the sweltering summer of 1985, a record-breaking heatwave hit Los Angeles, along with a series of murders and sexual assaults that at first seemed disconnected… never before in criminal history had a single killer been responsible for such a grisly array of crimes.’

Richard Ramirez Night Stalker Netflix Netflix

It adds, ‘Racing against the clock to stop this nocturnal monster were a young detective named Gil Carrillo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the legendary homicide investigator Frank Salerno. As they worked tirelessly to solve the case, the media hounded their tracks, and panic gripped California.’

In an interview with The Guardian, Russell said he made great effort to ‘not fall prey to the exploitative or sensationalistic nature of the Ramirez myth… this guy is not the Jim Morrison of serial killers. There’s nothing cool about this’.

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer is available to stream on Netflix now.