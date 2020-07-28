Netflix's New True Crime Series Follows World's Most Wanted Who Are Still On The Run Netflix

Hey you, fancy another true crime docuseries? Of course you do, we all do, we didn’t become armchair detectives for nothing!

So let me tell you about Netflix’s new one; it’s called World’s Most Wanted and it’s arriving on August 5.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, it’s about the most wanted people in the world. Surprisingly, though, these criminals are still on the run, still at large, some years after their shocking crimes came to light.

Check out the trailer here:

As Netflix puts it, World’s Most Wanted is about ‘heinous criminals’ who have ‘avoided capture despite massive rewards and global investigations’.

Using interviews with law enforcement agencies, police officers and detectives, the journey from these criminals committing their crimes, to escaping and remaining on the run will be delved into in forensic detail. Who knows, perhaps this series will help detectives garner some leads, just as Netflix’s show Unsolved Mysteries has helped the FBI reopen old cases.

One such ‘most wanted’ person is Samantha Lewthwaite, also known as ‘The White Widow’ and wanted by Interpol, the CIA, MI6 and MI5. Lewthwaite was married to a 7/7 bomber and, due to her alleged involvement with the terrorist group al Shabaab, is accused of causing the death of around 400 people.

Elsewhere, the series looks at Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, who has apparently been in hiding since 1993, though also rumoured to still be involved in criminal activity, and is wanted in connection with the murders of 50 people. While another episode will look at Semion Mogilevich’s case, a Ukranian-born, Russian crimelord, who has been nicknamed ‘the boss of bosses’, and is accused by the FBI of ‘weapons trafficking, contract murders, extortion, drug trafficking, and prostitution on an international scale’.

World’s Most Wanted arrives on Netflix on August 5.