New Netflix True Crime Series On Murderous Zoo Keeper Available To Stream Today

by : Cameron Frew on : 20 Mar 2020 07:31

Meet Joe Exotic: the gun-toting, drug-riddled, polygamist magician-cum-zoo owner at the core of Netflix’s newest documentary, which is available to binge now. 

The titanic platform is a maestro of true stories, from the batsh*t crazy likes of Don’t F*ck With Cats to the breathtakingly-harrowing plight of Gabriel Fernandez.

Now, the producers of Fyre – one of 2019’s best and most staggering documentaries – have dropped their latest project, and it’s an absolute doozy. Buckle in.

Joe Exotic Tiger King Netflix Documentary 2Joe Exotic Tiger King Netflix Documentary 2Cameron Frew

The synopsis of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, a new seven-part docuseries, reads: ‘A zoo owner spirals out of control amid a cast of eccentric characters in this true murder-for-hire story from the underworld of big cat breeding.’

It follows the rollercoaster trail of Joe Exotic, real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage, the eccentric figurehead of GW Exotic Animal Park – a 16-acre ranch Oklahoma where he kept more than 1,200 animals, mainly made up wild cats and bears.

Joe Exotic Tiger King Netflix DocumentaryJoe Exotic Tiger King Netflix DocumentaryNetflix

While his zoo was built on the foundations of a deep love for animals, he quickly attracted criticism from PETA and other animals rights campaigners – most of all, Carole Baskin, CEO of the Tampa animal sanctuary Big Cat Rescue.

The docuseries chronicles the mythos around Joe (including his hilarious country music aspirations), his vicious rivalry with Carole and the eventual murder-for-hire plot that saw him imprisoned.

Carole King Tiger King DocumentaryCarole King Tiger King DocumentaryNetflix

For the documentary-savvy readers, Joe probably looks a little familiar. That’s because he featured heavily in Louis Theroux’s film America’s Most Dangerous Pets, released in 2011 (which is also available to stream on Netflix).

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is available to stream on Netflix now. 

