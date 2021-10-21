Netflix’s Red Notice Trailer Is Finally Here

Netflix

The trailer for Red Notice has finally dropped, and Netflix says it’s set to be their most ‘action-packed’ movie yet.

The spy-action comedy film boasts an all-star cast led by Dwayne ‘The Rock‘ Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.

Red Notice sees Reynolds playing ‘the world’s second most wanted art thief,’ who is forced to team up with an FBI agent (The Rock) to help catch the world’s most wanted art thief (Gadot) after he’s framed and issued with an Interpol Red Notice.

You can watch the trailer below:

The film has already made headlines after it was announced that as well as being rumoured to be Netflix’s biggest budgeted movie to date, both The Rock and Gadot would reportedly be making $20 million for their roles, making Gadot the third highest-paid actress in the world.

Red Notice was originally slated for release in 2020, before being acquired by Netflix and pushed back to 2021. It’s directed by Dodgeball and We’re The Millers writer and director Rawson Marshall Thurber, who described the film as ‘fun and swashbuckling’ in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Red Notice is set to be released on the streaming platform on November 12.