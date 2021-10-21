unilad
Advert

Netflix’s Red Notice Trailer Is Finally Here

by : Hannah Smith on : 21 Oct 2021 14:21
Red Notice Trailer Is Finally HereNetflix

The trailer for Red Notice has finally dropped, and Netflix says it’s set to be their most ‘action-packed’ movie yet.

The spy-action comedy film boasts an all-star cast led by Dwayne ‘The Rock‘ Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.

Advert

Red Notice sees Reynolds playing ‘the world’s second most wanted art thief,’ who is forced to team up with an FBI agent (The Rock) to help catch the world’s most wanted art thief (Gadot) after he’s framed and issued with an Interpol Red Notice.

You can watch the trailer below:

Loading…

The film has already made headlines after it was announced that as well as being rumoured to be Netflix’s biggest budgeted movie to date, both The Rock and Gadot would reportedly be making $20 million for their roles, making Gadot the third highest-paid actress in the world.

Advert

Red Notice was originally slated for release in 2020, before being acquired by Netflix and pushed back to 2021. It’s directed by Dodgeball and We’re The Millers writer and director Rawson Marshall Thurber, who described the film as ‘fun and swashbuckling’ in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Red Notice is set to be released on the streaming platform on November 12.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

‘Strong Probability’ That Human Remains Discovered In Park Belong To Brian Laundrie
News

‘Strong Probability’ That Human Remains Discovered In Park Belong To Brian Laundrie

25-Year-Old Man Charged With Sir David Amess Murder
News

25-Year-Old Man Charged With Sir David Amess Murder

Tragedy As Student Dies Following Hot Dog Eating Competition
News

Tragedy As Student Dies Following Hot Dog Eating Competition

Woman Who Started To Drive Over Insulate Britain Protesters Speaks Out
News

Woman Who Started To Drive Over Insulate Britain Protesters Speaks Out

Hannah Smith

Hannah is a London-based journalist covering news and features for UNILAD. She's especially interested in social and political activism.

Topics: Film and TV, Film, Gal Gadot, Netflix, no-article-matching, Ryan Reynolds

Credits

Netflix/YouTube

  1. Netflix/YouTube

    RED NOTICE Official Trailer

 