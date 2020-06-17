Netflix’s Reed Hastings And Patty Quillin To Donate $120 Million To Black Education

Both of us had the privilege of a great education and we want to help more students — in particular students of colour — get the same start in life.

HBCUs have a tremendous record, yet are disadvantaged when it comes to giving. Generally, white capital flows to predominantly white institutions, perpetuating capital isolation.

We hope this additional $120 million donation will help more black students follow their dreams and also encourage more people to support these institutions – helping to reverse generations of inequity in our country.