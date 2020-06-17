unilad
Netflix’s Reed Hastings And Patty Quillin To Donate $120 Million To Black Education

by : Lucy Connolly on : 17 Jun 2020 17:46
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and his wife, Patty Quillin, have announced they are donating $120 million to black education.

The couple announced earlier today, June 17, they would be giving $40 million each to United Negro College Fund, Spelman College and Morehouse College – the latter two of which are historically black colleges. The donation arrives in the wake of worldwide protests against racial inequality sparked by the death of George Floyd.

The record-setting gift is intended to support student scholarships at Historically Black Colleges and Universities, or HBCUs. Hastings described it as ‘the biggest gift we’ve ever given’.

spelman college atlantaspelman college atlantaWikimedia

In an interview with MSNBC, Hastings said: ‘The times are the most stressed, the most painful, that we’ve ever seen in our lives. But out of that pain can come some opportunity, too. And maybe this will be the moment things change.’

He continued:

We wanted to do our part to draw attention, in this case, to the HBCU’s 150 years of resilience, of educating young black people and the stories not well understood in the white community.

It comes as millions of people around the world, including businesses and business leaders, look to seek racial justice for the black community after yet another killing of an unarmed black man at the hands of police officers.

Black Lives MatterBlack Lives MatterPA Images

A statement from Hastings and Quillin read:

Both of us had the privilege of a great education and we want to help more students — in particular students of colour — get the same start in life.

HBCUs have a tremendous record, yet are disadvantaged when it comes to giving. Generally, white capital flows to predominantly white institutions, perpetuating capital isolation.

We hope this additional $120 million donation will help more black students follow their dreams and also encourage more people to support these institutions – helping to reverse generations of inequity in our country.

Reed HastingsReed HastingsPA Images

Mary Schmidt Campbell, the president of Spelman College, said the donation would help students in need. ‘It’s going to mean that every year we’re going to be able to identify 20 high-performing students, high-need students and say to them, “you get to go to college debt-free”,’ she said.

Hastings and Quillin are already major donors to the education reform movement, with Hastings having been involved in education reform for the past two decades. In 2016, he announced the creation of a $100 million education fund at the Silicon Valley Community Foundation.

One of the issues he most strongly advocates is charter schools, which are publicly funded schools that operate independently of the established state school system in exchange for some type of accountability for producing certain results.

Hats off to the couple; hopefully others in the position to do so will start to follow suit.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk

Lucy Connolly

