Netflix’s Sex Education Praised For ‘Groundbreaking’ Sex Scene

by : Julia Banim on : 09 Oct 2021 10:29
Netflix's Sex Education Praised For Disabled Sex SceneNetflix

The third season of Sex Education is brilliant in many ways, continuing to explore various nuances of sex and intimacy in a way that the show has long done so well.

However, there is one scene in particular that stands out to viewers as being sensitively handled, well-written and above all-inclusive.

Sex Education (Netflix)Netflix

Now, many Sex Education fans were left furious with Isaac (George Robinson) at the end of the second season after he jealously deleted Otis’ (Asa Butterfield) declaration of love voicemail.

However, in a season that surprised us in many ways (Adam and Ruby being our new favourites, anyone?), Maeve (Emma Mackey) and Isaac quickly won us over as a pairing, with their undeniable chemistry making us almost forget Isaac’s underhand tactics.

Viewers have been left particularly impressed by the way the sex scene between the young couple was filmed, with this being a rare instance of those with disabilities being represented onscreen in this way.

As one person tweeted:

Was emotional watching this scene. WHY don’t we see this more on TV? This is real! In a prev. relationship (w a disabled person) we’d get the *wildest* questions & looks. B/c ignorance. MORE SCENES LIKE THIS PLS.

Another wrote:

The Isaac/Maeve scene was one of the most touching and beautiful scenes of Television. Well done, hoping for more of the same in season four.

You can stream Sex Education on Netflix now.

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Film and TV, Netflix, no-article-matching, Sex Education

