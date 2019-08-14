Netflix’s Terrifying New True Crime Doc I Am A Killer Dubbed The ‘New Making A Murderer’

Netflix

If you’ve got a taste for true-crime and couldn’t get enough of Making A Murderer, then you might want to check out Netflix’s new docuseries, I Am A Killer.

The thrilling new series consists of 10 episodes, which each explore the heinous crimes committed by killers sitting on death row.

Each episode will feature a different murderer taking part in a candid interview about their cold-blooded crimes, which led them to wind up behind bars.

The Netflix original gains access to killers like 54-year-old James Robertson, who is awaiting death in Florida for killing his cell mate Frank Hart.

In his harrowing interview, Robertson reveals how he purposefully murdered prison mate while serving time for theft because he wanted to be moved onto death row instead of sitting in solitary confinement.

Grinning, he says:

I knew they was going to use any excuse they could to keep me [in solitary confinement]. Any excuse. Finally, I got mad and I said, ‘I’ma go ahead and kill somebody’. It was premeditated.

Netflix

Robertson even goes on to admit he doesn’t regret his crime, telling the filmmaker, ‘I don’t feel bad about it.’

Another episode looks into Miguel Martinez, who was the youngest person to ever be sentenced to death in Texas, at the tender age of 17.

The then-teen was involved in a ‘satanic’ killing in 1991 when he and his friend murdered Baptist deacon James Smiley.

Netflix

His case has been surrounded by controversy, because he received a harsher sentence than his friend, who was the mastermind behind the killing.

Another episode sees killer David Lewis, who killed an elderly woman while burgling her home, admitting he regretted his actions.

He says:

I wish I could take back what I did. If I could I would in a heartbeat. After all this time of thinking about it, I know what it means to live now.

Since the series launched on the online streaming service earlier this month, fans have been likening it to hit true-crime docuseries Making A Murderer.

Watching I am a killer on Netflix. Very much mini episodic Making a Murderer. Worth your time. — Roy (@Mr_Roynaldo) August 13, 2019

Unpopular opinion: The Netflix series ‘I am a Killer’ is better than ‘Making a Murderer’. — Ted Glover (@purplebuckeye) January 26, 2019

100 percent recommend i am a killer on Netflix, if you like making a murderer similar to that . — Bethanyyyyyy (@bcaralee94) August 6, 2019

One viewer tweeted, ’100 percent recommend I Am A Killer on Netflix, if you like Making A Murderer similar to that,’ while another added, ‘For anyone after something new to binge I am A Killer on Netflix is the best docu-series I’ve seen in a long time.’

I Am A Killer is available to stream on UK and US Netflix now.

