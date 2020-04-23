Netflix's The Midnight Gospel Is 'More Trippy' Than Rick And Morty Netflix

Netflix viewer: ‘Whoa, I don’t think any show could ever be as trippy as Rick and Morty.’ The Midnight Gospel: ‘Hold my beer.’

That’s right, there’s actually a show out there that’s more weird than one about a mad scientist who takes his nervous grandson on interdimensional travels and is incredibly enthusiastic about being a pickle.

The Midnight Gospel arrived on Netflix on Monday, April 20 – or 4/20, conveniently, and in the four days since then it has taken viewers on a whirlwind of bonkers adventures across time and space.

The series has come from Adventure Time creator Pendleton Ward and comedian Duncan Trussell, and focuses on a ‘space-caster’ called Clancy, who visits dying worlds by putting his head inside what appears to be a giant vagina, but is actually – apparently – a bio-computer.

Check out the trailer here:

For each of his adventures, Clancy picks a suitable companion to travel with him as he interview the beings on the dying worlds for his ‘spacecast’, aka podcast, The Midnight Gospel.

In just eight 30-minute episodes, viewers see Clancy running from zombies, interviewing a talking bird, and even giving birth, so it’s safe to say it’s quite the rollercoaster.

Fans have dubbed the show a success, with many likening it to a more intense Rick and Morty and some insisting viewers should be high while watching the events unfold.

One Netflix user wrote:

The Midnight Gospel is a more trippy form of Rick and Morty with even less plot, and more questions about life. Recommended if you are into questioning life philosophies (or into drugs).

Another tweeted:

This is f*cking amazing. Not quite Rick and Morty, not quite Gravity’s Rainbow, not quite Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy, but put them all in a blender and set to puree.

If you need a show to transport you out of your house and get you thinking about all the deep and meaningful aspects of life, then look no further than The Midnight Gospel.

The Midnight Gospel is available to stream now on Netflix.