Netflix’s True Crime Series On Argentina’s Most Controversial Murder Is Now Streaming

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 05 Nov 2020 17:43
Netflix's True Crime Series On Argentina's Most Controversial Murder Is Now Streaming

Netflix’s new crime series will look at the death of Maria Marta, a 50-year-old woman who was shot in the head five times.

Police initially believed there was ‘no foul play’ surrounding Maria’s death in Argentina in 2002, but after the woman’s step-brother insisted on a full investigation to be taken place, it was discovered she had been murdered.

The new series Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta looking into her mysterious death drops on Netflix today, November 5.

Check out the trailer here:

The synopsis for the series reads, ‘A woman is found dead in her bathtub, with a puddle of blood nearby. Her husband theorises she had an accident. But an autopsy tells a different story’.

Following the autopsy, police first pinned their suspicions on Maria’s husband, Carlos, and believed the family had helped him cover up the murder, as her gunshot wounds had apparently been sealed with glue.

Netflix

Suspicions were also raised when Maria’s half brother stated that he’d found a ‘thingy’ in the toilet but thought nothing of it. It was later confirmed to be a bullet.

Carlos ended up going to trail for his wife’s murder, but was acquitted in 2007. However, two years later, the court overturned his acquittal and found him guilty.

Netflix

He then spent five years in prison before he was acquitted for a second time. Now, 18 years on from Maria’s murder, police have still been unable to identify her killer.

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta is streaming on Netflix now.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Topics: Film and TV, Argentina, Murder, Netflix, True crime

