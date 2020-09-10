Neve Campbell Confirms She’s Returning As Sidney Prescott In Scream 5
Hello again, Sidney… Neve Campbell has confirmed she will be returning as Sidney Prescott in Scream 5.
The 46-year-old star broke the news in an Instagram post on Thursday, September 10.
She wrote: ‘Hello again, Sidney… #ImBack @ScreamMovies.’
It’s been nine years since the last instalment of Wes Craven’s iconic franchise.
Courteney Cox and David Arquette have already confirmed they will be returning to their roles as Gale Weathers and Sheriff Dewey Riley.
We also know that the infamous Ghostface will be making a comeback.
You’s Jenna Ortega also recently joined the cast, although it’s not yet clear which role she’s playing.
David Arquette also spoke of wanting Hayden Panettiere’s character Kirby from Scream 4 to return for the fifth instalment.
In an interview with Hollywood Life, he said: ‘I love Hayden. I think she’s a tremendous person and actress, and I’d love to see her back.’
The fifth entry will mark the first Scream title not directed by Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015.
For Scream 5, Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will be masterminding Ghostface’s return to the screen.
Fans were quick to share their excitement at the news.
One replied: ‘Finally!’
Another said: ‘Please don’t kill Sidney though! Her, Dewie, and Gale are treasures that we have to protect at all costs!!!’
While one fan wrote: ‘I speak on behalf of everyone when I say…. GAAHHHHHHHFCJVFUDJDJGDGKKGDTICYKCHKCHCGK……..AAAAAHHHHHHHHJCUCFYDGHVUUGJGUUUCHFFJHCVJJVJVKKBNOOBCYXTXTXHC. God bless us. EVERYONE.’
Actor Jerry O’Connell, who played Sidney’s boyfriend Derek in Scream 2, also replied: ‘Yes! Sorry I can’t be there for you, Syd.’
Scream 5 is set for release on January 14, 2022.
Topics: Celebrity, Courtney Cox, David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Scream, Scream 5, Wes Craven