Neve Campbell In Talks To Reprise Sidney Prescott In Scream 5 Dimension Films

It’s all part of the game, Sidney. Neve Campbell is ‘negotiating’ a return for Scream 5.

The legacy of Wes Craven’s iconic slasher franchise is set to live on. It’s been nine years since Scream’s fourth instalment; fortunately though, Ready or Not‘s razor-sharp directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are plotting Ghostface’s return to the screen.

Campbell, who played Sidney Prescott across all four movies, is as synonymous with the series as its masked killer. Progress on the new chapter is slow due to the current health crisis, but that hasn’t stopped conversations between the actress and filmmakers.

Scream 4 Neve Campbell Dimension Films

Prior to Craven’s death in 2015, the 46-year-old had expressed doubt over whether Scream 5 would ever happen. ‘I’m not sure they’re going to make it, to be honest. If that were to come up again and they were to approach me, I’d have a chat with them about it,’ she told Collider in 2013.

Blessed be, those chats have finally come to fruition. Campbell explained to Rotten Tomatoes:

We’re having conversations – I have been approached about it. The timing’s a bit challenging because of COVID. You know, we only started the conversation maybe a month and a half ago, so it’s going to take some time to figure out how it’s all going to work out… we’re negotiating, so we’ll see.

Sidney Prescott Neve Campbell Scream 5 Dimension Films

Gillett and Bettinelli-Olpin recently sent the Castle in the Ground actress a ‘very touching letter about Wes Craven and how he was such an inspiration to them and how they really want to honor him’. ‘That meant a great, great deal to me. So we’ll see. Hopefully we can all see eye to eye on the project and find a way to make it,’ she said.

Campbell added:

I’m so grateful for these films… I love Sidney Prescott. It’s always fun for me to step back in her shoes, and it’s always fun for me to see the cast come back and make one of these films again and try to make another good one.

As for other cast members, David Arquette, who played Deputy Dwight “Dewey” Riley, told Movieweb last year he was unaware of any concrete plans for a fifth film, but was no-less enthusiastic about returning to the franchise.

David Arquette Scream Dimension Films

He said:

I don’t know if our characters are going to be involved. It’d be nice. It would be exciting to be a part of it. It’ll be sad that Wes [Craven] isn’t there but I would love to see his legacy continue and the great projects and films that he was a part of [have] an afterlife, and continue what he started.

Little details are known about Scream 5 just yet. While talks with Campbell signal it could be a direct sequel, there’s still the possibility of a soft reboot – after all, the horror landscape has completely changed under the impact of Jordan Peele, Ari Aster and Jennifer Kent. How effective would a slasher satire be today?

Scream 1996 Dimension Films

The film is being produced under the Spyglass Media Group – which also has a Hellraiser remake in the works – with longtime Scream scribe Kevin Williamson returning in at least an executive producer capacity.

There is no current release date for Scream 5.