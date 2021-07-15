Never Mind The Buzzcocks Is Returning Later This Year
Beloved British comedy and music series Never Mind The Buzzcocks is set to return later this year after the show came to an end in 2015.
The new series has been commissioned by Sky TV and is set to air in Autumn 2021 with eight episodes and a one-off Christmas special.
It marks a new home for the panel show, which originally aired on the BBC between 1996 and 2015 and was hosted by Mark Lamarr until Simon Amstell took the reigns in 2006. Amstell was followed by a number of guest hosts before Rhod Gilbert took on the role for the final series of the original show.
As well as relocating to a new channel, the series will bring with it a new host in the form of Taskmaster’s Greg Davis, who said he is ‘thrilled’ to take on the role.
He commented:
I have always loved Never Mind the Buzzcocks and am thrilled to be the new host on Sky. We have brilliant comedic talent on the team and plenty of exciting musical guests will be joining us.
All that being said, I’m so sure that no one reads these press quotes in their entirety that I’m going to finish by listing types of bread: rye, sourdough, sliced white. Oh, and cob.
There will be some familiar faces in the new series, with Noel Fielding returning to the show as a team captain opposite This Country’s Daisy May Cooper. Jamali Maddix is set to feature as a regular guest, while other guests will include top music and comedy stars.
Phil Edgar-Jones, the Director of Sky Arts and Entertainment for Sky, acknowledged Never Mind The Buzzcocks is a ‘truly iconic’ show and said its return show will be a ‘buzz and a treat for lovers of tuneless humming everywhere’.
The original show came to an end as the BBC attempted to make way for ‘new entertainment formats’ in 2015.
