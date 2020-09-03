New $31 Million Game Of Thrones Attraction Coming To The UK HBO Game of Thrones Studio Tour

Game of Thrones might have come to an end, but fans will soon be able to immerse themselves in the Seven Kingdoms like never before thanks to a new studio tour.

The attraction will be located at the Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, and it’s clear there’ll be no expense spared – creating the studio tour is costing a whopping $31 million (£24 million).

Visitors will be able to explore some of the show’s most iconic sets, including Dragonstone’s Throne Room and Map Room, Castle Black’s Mess Room, Cersei’s Courtyard in King’s Landing, and Winterfell, while also enjoying a close-up look at props, costumes and weapons used throughout the show.

King's Landing HBO

News of the tour was first announced last year, but it has only just been given the green light by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

The studio tour will no doubt be a hit with fans of the much-loved series, many of who will be keen to look back on the show after it came to an end in May 2019, and the owners of the studio tour hope it will attract as many as 600,000 visitors a year.

Approximately 200 people will be employed to work at the attraction and the owners claim it will help generate about £400 million of tourism revenue annually, BBC News reports.

Game of thrones tour HBO Game of Thrones Studio Tour.

Andrew Webb, managing director at Linen Mill Studios, said the staff there felt privileged to be the operators of the only Game of Thrones studio tour in the world.

He commented:

The authenticity of the Game of Thrones studio tour at Linen Mill Studios is the essential connection with the show, which has been such a part of the Banbridge area for so many years.

An opening date has not yet been confirmed, but hopefully it won’t be long before Game of Thrones fans can fully experience the wonder of the Seven Kingdoms.