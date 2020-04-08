New BBC Documentary Sees Stacey Dooley Locked Up With Women Serving Life Behind Bars

Stacey Dooley Locked Up With Lifers BBC Documentary BBC

Stacey Dooley is returning to our screens in a brand-new BBC documentary. This time, she meets with women serving life sentences in one of the US’ most controversial prisons.

The 33-year-old journalist visited Iowa Correctional Institution, home to more than 40 women who’ve said goodbye to friends and loved ones forever, living out the rest of their existence behind bars without any chance of parole.

However, despite the heinous nature of some of their crimes – including murder – it’s a prison dedicated to building a comfortable, humane environment for its inmates.

Inside the institution, women are allowed pets and phone calls whenever they like, and relationships between one another are permitted (some have been together for 30 years, such as Helenea and Judy who feature in the film).

For some, these privileges are seen as part of the supportive environment the inmates need. For others, it’s unjustified lenience considering the severity of the actions that landed them in there in the first place.

In an Instagram story from November last year, while filming the documentary, Dooley said:

I’ve learned loads. I hope we’ve made a good film, I think we have. I love making films where you’re just based in one place and with a group of characters – in this instance women – who are really willing to talk you through what their life is like. Of course, you go in with some preconceived ideas and you try and put them to one side.

Dooley meets a number of other prisoners – including Barbara Pasa, who at the time was less than a week into her life sentence for murdering her husband after taking out a life insurance policy out on him. She denies the crime and is seen to be struggling inside, particularly with her children not speaking to her.

Stacey Dooley: Locked Up With The Lifers airs on BBC Two on Sunday April 19 at 9.00pm.