New Boba Fett Disney+ Series Gets First Trailer

The Book of Boba Fett, a new Star Wars series on Disney+, has just got its first trailer.

The franchise’s fan-favourite bounty hunter, earlier thought to have died in Return of the Jedi, was reintroduced in the second season of The Mandalorian, bringing back Temuera Morrison and teasing his own series in a post-credits sting, with Boba Fett taking over Jabba the Hutt’s palace.

‘The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate,’ the official synopsis reads.

Robert Rodriguez, the director of Spy Kids and Sin City, is serving as showrunner this time, with episodes directed by The Mandalorian‘s Jon Favreau, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Dave Filoni. It’s unclear who, if any characters from The Mandalorian will show up – I wouldn’t bank on seeing Grogu, but you never know.

It’s also not been confirmed whether The Book of Boba Fett will be a limited series leading into the third season of The Mandalorian, or if we should expect multiple seasons.

Teasing what to expect, Morrison told Rotten Tomatoes, ‘Well, we can’t say too much, but we’re going to see his past and where he’s been since The Empire Strikes Back. Somebody pointed out he’s been kind of stuck in this one place, and now’s the time to actually go back in time and check out his journey and find out more about him.’

The Book of Boba Fett arrives on Disney+ on December 29.