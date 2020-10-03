New Bond And Fast & Furious Films Delayed Again To Spring 2021
The release of the new James Bond film, No Time To Die, and Fast & Furious 9 have been pushed back even further, to spring 2021.
It comes after Daniel Craig’s last performance as Bond was already pushed back from April of this year to November, as a result of a halt in production because of the ongoing pandemic.
In a statement released on the film’s official website, it was announced No Time To Die would be delayed until April 2, 2021, ‘in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience.’
‘We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing No Time To Die next year,’ the statement added.
Meanwhile, the ninth Fast & Furious movie, which has been titled F9, has officially been pushed back to May 28, 2021, ComicBook reports.
The Fast & Furious team were one of the first to announce a delay in schedule after the coronavirus put a stop to production, initially announcing a rescheduled date in April 2021. It’s likely that the film has been delayed once more as a result of the new Bond release date.
The synopsis for F9 reads:
Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon.
This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena, next year’s The Suicide Squad).
You can expect to see No Time To Die in theatres in from April 2, 2021 and F9 in theatres from May 28, 2021.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Film and TV, F9, Fast & Furious, No Time To Die, Now, Pandemic, Universal Pictures