New Buzz Lightyear Trailer Starring Chris Evans Just Landed

If you’d been missing one of your favourite childhood characters and wanted to finally see him go to infinity and beyond, then feast your eyes on the new trailer for Lightyear.

The Disney Pixar trailer dropped today, October 27, and has already amassed over 500,000 views.

Featuring not only a peak of Captain America‘s Chris Evans in the lead role, but a soundtrack of Starman by David Bowie, the trailer teases what looks set to be an absolute hit.

Check out the trailer below:

Pixar invites viewers to ‘experience the origin story of a Space Ranger’ in the sci-fi action-adventure film which presents the ‘definitive origin story’ of the childhood character we all know and love.

On IMDb, more details surrounding the flick were clarified:

This is not a story about the Toy Story (1995) action figure or the cartoon series Buzz Lightyear of Star Command (2000), but the origin of the in-universe astronaut who inspired the cartoon and toys.

While Tim Allen previously voiced Buzz Lightyear as the action figure in the Toy Story franchise, Evans will replace him, marking his third theatrically released animated film.

Users have flooded to Twitter to express their excitement over the upcoming film. One said: ‘That’s what he looks like with his purple Hood off. I’ve wondered what he looks like under there for 27 years.’

Another wrote:

I’m sure I’ll watch this trailer about 5000000000000 times before July… #Starman Bowie and Chris! 10000000000% awesome is it July yet?

A third commented: ‘This looks really good. Love the use of David Bowie Starman’s song, perfect for this teaser. Nice to see the human version of Buzz. Looking forward to seeing what this movie has in store.’

Lightyear is currently set for release on June 17, 2022.