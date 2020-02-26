unilad
New Children’s Book Based On The Office Announced

by : Cameron Frew on : 26 Feb 2020 09:15
‘Why don’t you explain this to me like I’m five?’ Beloved sitcom The Office (the US version) has been transformed into an amazing new children’s book. 

The trials, tribulations, love stories and misadventures of Scranton’s humble Dunder Mifflin branch made for nine seasons of brilliant television, led by Threat Level Midnight’s Michael Scott (Steve Carell).

But what about when Michael was a tot? How did he manage Jim, Pam, Dwight, Stanley, Phyllis, Meredith and Ryan? Did he still hate Toby? Well, a new adorable book has the answers you’re looking for.

The Office: A Day at Dunder Mifflin Elementary follows an infant Michael as he strives to live up to his ‘World’s Best Line Leader’ title (with Dwight by his side as Assistant to the Line Leader, of course), and features all your favourite characters as young kids.

The book’s official description reads: ‘Filled with fan-favorite characters and hilarious references to the acclaimed TV show, this storybook is an age-appropriate way for fans of The Office to share their love with the whole family, just in time for the series’ 15th anniversary!’

The Office Jim and MichaelThe Office Jim and MichaelNBC

Written by Robb Pearlman and illustrated by Melanie Demmer, it’s jam-packed with easter eggs that’ll make it a fun read for children and series fans alike (Dwight’s bobble-head and the Dundie Awards may even make an appearance).

It’ll be available to buy on October 6 this year, at the price of $17.99. However, pre-orders are live on Amazon now if you’re particularly keen – remember, ‘early worm gets the worm’.

