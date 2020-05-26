New Child's Play TV Series Will Finally Answer Creepy Chucky Question MGM

More than three decades after the Child’s Play franchise debuted, a new TV series will definitively answer a long-debated question about the creepy doll.

Younger generations may know a ginger-haired character named Chucky – or Chuckie, technically – as an adorable toddler from Rugrats, but horror film fans and older viewers will know that’s far from the case in Child’s Play.

The slasher series debuted in 1988 and was followed by six sequels, all written by Don Mancini, who is now bringing the franchise back to life with the upcoming series Chucky.

Chucky doll Child's Play MGM

The new TV show will be a true homage to the film series as it is being developed by David Kirschner, with Brad Dourif on board to voice the character. Both Kirschner and Dourif were involved in all original seven films, ensuring the new series will stick to its roots.

Fans of the franchise will know that one of the mysteries surrounding the murderous Chucky is whether he needs to sleep or not, due to the fact he’s a doll inhabited by the spirit of a human; more specifically, notorious serial killer Chucky.

Chucky doll Child's Play MGM

Chucky uses the toy to escape death by performing a voodoo ritual, and throughout the seven original films a lot of complex mythology is introduced, meaning some details about the character are hard to pin down.

Some fans have taken guesses, with one writing:

I’m pretty sure he does [sleep]!! The more he stays in the that doll the more human be becomes!

Another tweeted:

He’s not fully human in that body yet, his soul and body are not that connected. Of those is all in the mind, he would’nt feel it but the body still has it’s limitations.

A third said:

nope, he just acts like he sleeps until you fall asleep

After years of wondering whether Chucky relies on rest, Mancini has confirmed the upcoming series will finally give fans the answer.

He wrote on Twitter:

DOES CHUCKY SLEEP? FIND OUT DEFINITIVELY IN THE UPCOMING TV SERIES!

Fans expressed their excitement for the revelation, with one responding: ‘Stop toying with us.’

Another responded:

Finally, we’re getting that hard hitting, deep Chucky lore.

As well as drawing on long-running themes of the franchise, Mancini has promised Chucky will also include a lot of fresh material.

Speaking to SYFY WIRE about the show, he said:

With this TV show, our mission has been to preserve the straightforward scariness of the original film or the first couple of films. But at the same time, continue on with this ever-expanding tapestry of consistent story that we’ve spun over the course of seven movies and 30-some years. I think fans are really gonna love to see the new characters that we introduce into this realm and just to see how they came off of our classic characters. Not just Chucky, but some of the others that you may be hoping to see. There’s a good chance they may turn up.

Chucky doll Child's Play MGM

Chucky does not have an official release date yet, but hopefully Mancini will keep dropping hints about the upcoming series to keep fans on their toes.