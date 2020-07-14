New Documentary About Rise And Fall Of New York Mafia Coming To Netflix Netflix

A new Netflix documentary released later this month will examine the rise and fall of the ‘Five Families’ of the New York mafia.

The three-part crime docuseries, titled Fear City: New York vs. the Mafia, comes from the producers of Don’t F**k With Cats and tells the story of the organised crime investigation and prosecution case brought against the heads of the Bonanno, Colombo, Gambino, Genovese and Luccese families.

Together, the mafia bosses held a powerful grip on the city, controlling unions, high-rise construction and other industries which helped earn billions for organised crime.

See the trailer below:

Fear City: New York vs. the Mafia is comprised of previously unheard surveillance recordings, news footage and archival material, as well as new interviews and reenactments.

Netflix describes the upcoming series as ‘the inside story of the rise and fall of New York’s most powerful Mafia families and the end of the golden era of the Mob.’

The synopsis adds:

With the full might of the FBI and an army of undercover agents, witness the bugging, the investigation, and the era-defining conclusion of the historic Mafia Commission Trial that changed everything.

Mafia heads in new Netflix documentary Netflix

Speaking to Rolling Stone about the documentary, director Sam Hobkinson recalled how he saw New York as a ‘mythical place’ when he was growing up in the ’70s and ’80s.

He explained:

You wouldn’t go there, because everyone said it was too dangerous — and for that reason, it was exotic. So this was an opportunity to tell a panoramic tale of New York, from the wiseguys on the streets all the way up to the lawmakers in City Hall, at this most dramatic point in its history.

Fear City: New York vs. the Mafia will be available to stream on Netflix from July 22.