New Documentary On Real-Life House From The Conjuring To Air

Warner Bros.

This decade mainstream horror has been defined by one titanic franchise: The Conjuring.

James Wan’s money-making universe has spawned sequels and spin-offs, but the real-life house at the centre of 2013’s first The Conjuring has become a paranormal landmark.

A couple were so interested that they bought the Rhode Island home, and plan to open it for public tours for all you aspiring ghost hunters. But before you do, the Ghost Adventures team, led by Zak Bagans, are set to investigate the hotspot in a two-hour special this Halloween.

In a press release, US TV laid out the plans for the October 31 show:

A two-hour Halloween special, Ghost Adventures: Halloween 2019, takes the team to Rhode Island for an unforgettable lock-down inside the real-life home that inspired the iconic horror film, The Conjuring. The home’s hauntings were also made famous by renowned paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Ed and Lorraine Warren, portrayed by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga throughout the series, visited the home in the 1970s. Their horrific findings inspired the hit movie.

US TV added in the press release:

The Rhode Island home is one of the most terrifying places in the world. Ghost Adventures crew is ready to confront the potentially dangerous consequences of investigating the infamous house.

The house was built in 1736, and is allegedly haunted by the spirit of a woman named Bathsheba Sherman. Bagans, a life-long ghost enthusiast, could barely maintain his excitement about visiting the legendary home.

Warner Bros.

He said:

I’ve investigated a lot of places, but these locations are absolutely terrifying on a whole other level. The real-life house that inspired the Conjuring movies – I’m speechless! That has a been a dream of mine to investigate for years and I can’t believe it’s finally happening. It’s beyond legendary. I can’t wait for viewers to experience this terrifying adventure with us.

Ghost Adventures: Halloween 2019 will air on October 31 on Really.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]