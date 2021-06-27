New Documentary Reveals How Ghislaine Maxwell Became Epstein’s ‘Shadow’
An upcoming documentary is set to investigate Ghislaine Maxwell’s association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The documentary, titled Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell, suggests the pair’s friendship began years earlier than previously thought. The widely-held assumption is that Maxwell and Epstein became close after Maxwell’s father, the press baron Robert Maxwell, died in 1991.
However, new information uncovered by the documentary suggests Maxwell, 59, and her circle of influential friends, including Prince Andrew, were coming into contact with Epstein in the 1980s.
Emma Cooper, the documentary’s executive producer, told The Guardian:
We were able to use court documents which are full of redacted names. There is always a reason for that, and it certainly set us looking into things.
Interviews with so many [people] allowed our team to do an amazing amount of cross-referencing of testimony, and so we started to suspect that she had known Epstein longer, right back in the late 1980s when he was doing business in London.
Eventually we got to the point where we could assert this fact, although we still don’t know exactly when they met or when their relationship started.
Maxwell is currently in jail in New York, as she faces charges for being a co-conspirator in the sexual trafficking of young women and underage girls. The alleged crimes are believed to have been carried out with Epstein, the serial sex offender and paedophile who died in his prison cell while awaiting trial in 2019.
Epstein’s Shadow will focus on Maxwell and her career. As the youngest child of Robert Maxwell, a corrupt media tycoon, it traces her time at Oxford University to being at the centre of Epstein’s network in New York and Palm Beach, Florida.
In the documentary, former staff claim Maxwell would go out in the evening in a limousine, looking for suitable young females to bring back to Epstein’s mansion in Manhattan under the guise of auditions for photographic work. The documentary also looks at how Maxwell later tried to distance herself from Epstein, setting up an environmental charity and starting a relationship with a tech entrepreneur.
Cooper said, ‘It seemed the right time to ask who this woman really is. We did not find much evidence of other serious relationships with men. Although she was active ‘on the scene’, we know of no prominent partners she went out with in public until Epstein.’
‘One of the things they did confirm is how hard it was to know Ghislaine. She has always been an enigma, even to the people who knew her well, as she puts on a persona for different situations,’ she added.
The three-part documentary Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell, will air on Sky from June 28.
