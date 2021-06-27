New Documentary Reveals How Ghislaine Maxwell Became Epstein’s ‘Shadow’

We were able to use court documents which are full of redacted names. There is always a reason for that, and it certainly set us looking into things.

Interviews with so many [people] allowed our team to do an amazing amount of cross-referencing of testimony, and so we started to suspect that she had known Epstein longer, right back in the late 1980s when he was doing business in London.

Eventually we got to the point where we could assert this fact, although we still don’t know exactly when they met or when their relationship started.