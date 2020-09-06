New Documentary Solves Mystery Of Titanic’s ‘Unknown Child’

CBS News/YouTube

A new documentary will look at the mystery of the Titanic’s ‘unknown child’ after the toddler’s body was discovered after the ship sank.

The body of 19-month-old Sidney Leslie Goodwin was initially unidentified when discovered by embalmers just days after the famous ship hit an iceberg in the Atlantic Ocean in 1912.

Those who discovered the toddler’s body were so moved by it that they held a funeral for the young boy, and buried him in Fairview Cemetery, Halifax, Nova Scotia. Prior to discovering his identity, the gravestone read, ‘Erected to the memory of an unknown child whose remains were recovered after the disaster to the Titanic April 15th 1912’.

Wiki4All/YouTube

The new series The Curious Life and Death of… will look further into Sidney’s death and how the child remained unidentified for almost 100 years. The six-part programme will be hosted by famed medical historian Dr. Lindsey Fitzharris.

Sidney wasn’t properly identified until 2007 after Canadian researchers at Lakehead University ran DNA tests on the body. His body was first exhumed five years earlier by scientists, who wrongly identified him as 13-month-old baby Eino Viljami Panula.

The U-turn on the child’s identify came after a Canadian family came forward to donate a pair of brown shoes to Halifax’s Maritime Museum of the Atlantic in 2002, reported the New York Post.

unknown child Wiki4All/YouTube

The family claimed that the shoes had been taken by their grandfather, Sgt. Clarence Northover of the Halifax Police, who had been in charge of guarding the recovered bodies that sent researchers back to the drawing board, because the shoes were too big for that of a 13-month-old baby. In addition to this, it was discovered the shoes were made in England, which prompted researchers to believe it was a British baby, while Eino Viljami Panula was Finnish.

As well as looking at the case of ‘The Unknown Child’, The Curious Life and Death of… will investigate the high-profile deaths of people like actor Brittany Murphy and Rolling Stone founder Brian Jones.

PA Images

As per Den of Geek, part of the press statement for the upcoming series reads:

Whether its 90s icon Brittany Murphy, Rolling Stone founder Brian Jones, or axe-murderess Lizzie Borden, the lives of these fascinating individuals are revealed through tests, investigation and autopsies as medical historian, Dr. Lindsey Fitzharris provides a curious and sometimes macabre glimpse into a biography from the morgue.

The Curious Life and Death of… will premiere on the Smithsonian Channel tonight, September 6.